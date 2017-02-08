Special needs teen has great reaction finding out he’s college bound

ROCKFORD, IL (WCMH) — Carter Fridly’s dream of going to college has never changed.

Carter, 19, and a senior at Belvidere North High School will graduate on his 20th birthday. His birthday wish this year was to get the news he was going to college.

“Ever since he was a junior, he kept saying he wanted to go to college, wanted to go to college, and I’m like, I really didn’t know what that meant,” Carter’s mom, Becky Fridly told WIFR.

“I was excited,” Carter said, describing the letter he received from the University of Iowa.

Excited might be an understatement.  “It said congratulations, I got accepted.”

Carter will be attending UI’s Reach Program, and will be staying in a dorm while he takes classes to become a chef. It’ll be his first time away from his mom and dad, but he said he isn’t worried.

“I would never have imagined his whole life that he would be going to college,” Becky told WIFR.

