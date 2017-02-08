The countdown begins! One year until Winter Olympics in South Korea

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) — Wednesday marks the one-year countdown to the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

PyeongChang is an alpine ski resort town about 110 miles east of Seoul.

It’s the second Olympics to be held in South Korea, with Seoul hosting the 1988 summer Games.

The coastal city of Gangue will be used for the figure skating, curling, ice hockey, speed, and short-track skating events, while PyeongChang will stage mountain events such as skiing, sliding, and Nordic events.

According to organizers, major infrastructure projects, including a high-speed rail link that will cut travel time between Incheon Airport and PyeongChang to 90 minutes, are on track.

