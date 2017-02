NEW YORK (WCMH) — The season finale of NBC’s “This is Us” will be pushed back a week, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The finale was originally scheduled on March 7 at 9 p.m. but has been moved to March 14 at 9 p.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, pre-empting that week’s episode of the dramedy.

EW cited the network with the news about the move.