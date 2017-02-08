Toledo officials vote to ban conversion therapy in city

Caption: FILE - In this June 26, 2016, file photo, a woman holds a rainbow flag during the NYC Pride Parade in New York. (AP)
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Officials in Toledo have banned conversion therapy in the city.

The Blade reports that the Toledo City Council voted unanimously to ban the practice on Tuesday. The practice is meant to change a person’s sexual orientation. It has been widely discredited by the medical community.

The council’s new measure outlines the protection of sexual orientation or gender identity of individuals. It also makes conversion therapy a fourth-degree misdemeanor with an attached fine for each offense.

Council President Steven Steel called conversion therapy a “public health risk” during the meeting.

