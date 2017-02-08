Two in custody after human remains found in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials have two people in custody after remains of a human body were discovered in Coshocton County on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Social Security Administration special agents of a suspicious death involving an elderly woman.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home in Jefferson Township on Wednesday, where remains of a human body were recovered. Although official identification is pending, officials believe these remains are believed to be related to the missing woman.

Officials said two adults, one man and one woman, are in custody awaiting formal charges relating to this investigation.

Neither the victim or the suspects have been identified at this time.

