Walnut Township schools closed Thursday due to large number of illnesses

MILLERPORT, OH (WCMH) – Walnut Township Local Schools says that all of its schools will be closed Thursday after a large number of students reported flu-like symptoms.

The closure affects Millersport Elementary and Millersport Junior/Senior High School.

The district notified NBC4 about the closure Wednesday afternoon.

A school representative said that 48 students were out sick Wednesday at the High School and 20 more in the Elementary school building. The district said that both buildings will be sanitized.

Parents and others reacted to the closure on the district’s Facebook page. One parent said, “I’m thankful the school is recognizing this problem! We spent last night and this morning in the ER with our youngest.”