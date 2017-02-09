Anonymous donor pays off students’ lunch debts

CASPER, WY (WCMH) — For at least a little while, students at one Wyoming elementary school won’t have to worry about paying for their lunch.

Lunch may cost less than $3 at Casper’s Crest Hill Elementary School, but for some students that can add up.

“Some people might not be able to afford the lunch or they might be struggling,” fifth grader Kenny Lacko told KTWO.

And by February, several students’ lunch accounts had dipped below zero.

Then one day, an anonymous woman walked into the school asking to help.

She asked if there were students with negative lunch balances i said yes. We printed out a list. She offered to pay their amounts,” Lauren Mitchell with Crest Hill Elementary told KTWO.

The woman wrote the check, which was for several hundreds of dollars, paying off the debt of any student.

“I think it was really nice of that person. It shows a lot of kindness,” said fifth grader Haley Dibble. “Because all kids need to eat.”