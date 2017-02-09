Bob Costas passes Olympic hosting torch to Mike Tirico

NEW YORK (WCMH) — NBC announced Thursday that Bob Costas will no longer be hosting the prime-time coverage of the Olympic Games, starting with the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“I’m going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,” Costas told Matt Lauer on TODAY Thursday.

The announcement was made Thursday morning on the Today Show.

“Someone who I grew up idolizing,” Tirico said about Costas on TODAY Thursday. “I went to Syracuse in large part for college because Bob did. I received a Bob Costas scholarship 30 years ago.”

Costas has been serving as NBC’s host since 1992.

