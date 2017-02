COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are warning people not to warm up their cars unattended.

Thursday morning, police in the Hilltop area took six stolen vehicle complaints within three hours of each other. Five of those cases involved people warming up their cars and going back into their homes.

As of Thursday afternoon, only two vehicles were recovered.

Police recommend not warming up your car unattended. Not only does it make your car an easy target, it can get you ticketed.