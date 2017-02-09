Columbus Police video shows officers pepper-spraying anti-Trump protesters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released body-worn camera video of a protest where officers used pepper spray on protesters.

Hundreds of people marched from the Ohio Statehouse to the intersection of High and State streets on Jan. 30, where they stood in traffic for several minutes. They said they were protesting executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

Police said they warned protesters for about 40 minutes to stop blocking the street before using that tactic.

“We defend the right of people to express their First Amendment right,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs said at a Feb. 3 press conference. “We take an oath to defend the Constitution and we mean that.”

Jacobs described pepper spray as “pretty low on the scale” of use of force and a “less lethal” tactic to control a situation.

“It’s just above officer control, where I might control somebody by grasping their arm and walking along with them,” Jacobs said.