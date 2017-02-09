Columbus Police video shows officers pepper-spraying anti-Trump protesters

nbc4-icon By and Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-00001

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released body-worn camera video of a protest where officers used pepper spray on protesters. 

Hundreds of people marched from the Ohio Statehouse to the intersection of High and State streets on Jan. 30, where they stood in traffic for several minutes. They said they were protesting executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

Police said they warned protesters for about 40 minutes to stop blocking the street before using that tactic.

“We defend the right of people to express their First Amendment right,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs said at a Feb. 3 press conference. “We take an oath to defend the Constitution and we mean that.”

Jacobs described pepper spray as “pretty low on the scale” of use of force and a “less lethal” tactic to control a situation.

“It’s just above officer control, where I might control somebody by grasping their arm and walking along with them,” Jacobs said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s