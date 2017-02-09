George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — Actor George Clooney is about to be a father… times two.

Clooney, 55, and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, are expecting twins. The news was first reported on CBS’ “The Talk” and by People.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen said on the daytime program. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

It will be the first children for both George Clooney and his wife. The babies are due in June.

Clooney married the international human rights lawyer in September during a star studded ceremony in Venice. Guests including Bono, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Bill Murray and more.

The couple has since been balancing time between Los Angeles, Italy and England.