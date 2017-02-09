Grab a slice and celebrate National Pizza Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As if you needed an excuse to eat pizza; it’s National Pizza Day!

From thin crust, to deep dish, and hand-tossed, Americans consume on average about 23 pounds of pizza, per person, each year, according to CNN.

And of all the U.S. restaurants, 17 percent are pizzerias.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, at 36% of all pies ordered, pepperoni is the most popular, and more than 3 billion pizzas are sold in the US each year. The first pizzeria in the U.S. was the Gennaro Lombardi, which opened in 1895 in New York City, but the first pizzeria ever recorded was the Antica Pizzeria in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

Offer.com has also listed some of the deals you can get to help celebrate:

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these two pizza Offers:

* One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

* Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

* XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

Donatos – Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.

Hungry Howies – Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Marco’s – Save on pizza with the following Offers:

* $3 off orders over $15.

* $5 off orders over $20.

Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

* 50% off regular price pizzas.

* $40% off all online orders.

* XL 3 Topping Pizza $10

So raise that slice of supreme, pepperoni, or cheese in the air and celebrate National Pizza Day!