La-Z-Boy recalling power supplies sold with chairs due to shock hazard

BETHESDA, MD (WFLA) – La-Z-Boy is recalling 2,500 power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.
The lift chair’s power supply cover can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components, posing a shock hazard.
Several La-Z-Boy chairs are part of the recall, including the Gold Series, Clayton Luxury-Lift, Power Lift, and Luxury-Life models sold between September 2015 and November 2016.
The faulty power supplies are also included in conversion kits sold for older model lift chairs.
PHOTOS: La-Z-Boy recall
The lot number of affected chairs is 150113.
Consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply.
Customers can call La-Z-Boy toll-free at 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.