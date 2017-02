LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) – Police in Lancaster are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Haley Flowers, 16, has been missing since Monday.

Haley is described as a white female standing 5’9” and weighing 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a pierced left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster police at 740-687-6680.