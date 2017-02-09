Man, 76, shoots wife in butt after she refuses sex

LEE COUNTY, FL (WCMH) — A 76-year-old man is facing charges after shooting his wife over the couple’s sleeping arrangements.

Police say Donald Royce, 76, admitted to shooting his wife during an argument. He told officers he married the 62-year-old victim back in August, but they never consummated their marriage.

When she continued to refused to have sex with him, Royce grabbed his gun and opened fire, WTSP-TV reports, striking the victim in the butt and hip.

Royce told deputies he simply meant to scare his wife by shooting the mattress, but he missed and shot her instead, the Miami Herald reports.

“I shot her and the gun is in my room,” Royce told deputies when they arrived.

His wife was taken to the hospital for treatment and is recovering from her wounds. Royce faces aggravated battery charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the couple had been together for six years before getting married last August.