Man, 76, shoots wife in butt after she refuses sex

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Donald Royce, 76 (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
Donald Royce, 76 (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

LEE COUNTY, FL (WCMH) — A 76-year-old man is facing charges after shooting his wife over the couple’s sleeping arrangements.

Police say Donald Royce, 76, admitted to shooting his wife during an argument. He told officers he married the 62-year-old victim back in August, but they never consummated their marriage.

When she continued to refused to have sex with him, Royce grabbed his gun and opened fire, WTSP-TV reports, striking the victim in the butt and hip.

Royce told deputies he simply meant to scare his wife by shooting the mattress, but he missed and shot her instead, the Miami Herald reports.

“I shot her and the gun is in my room,” Royce told deputies when they arrived.

His wife was taken to the hospital for treatment and is recovering from her wounds. Royce faces aggravated battery charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the couple had been together for six years before getting married last August.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s