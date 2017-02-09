Man charged with kidnapping after woman found chained inside shed

nbc news By Published: Updated:
nc_shedwoman0208_1500x845

RAEFORD, NC (WRAL/NBC News) A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a woman tied in a shed behind his mother’s Raeford home.

Gary McNair, 52, appeared in court Wednesday.

Tara Baker, the woman McNair is accused of kidnapping, was in court as well. Baker said McNair was drunk at the time, and she thought she would lose her life during the incident.

“He dragged me to his mother’s house and his mother’s shed,” she said. “His momma told him to let me go. After his mother closed the door, this fool dragged me in the shed and had a rope like you tie a hog. He had me tied here to my legs and put the damn chain around me and was going to have me in the barn. He was trying to hang me up like you do a damn hog, until the sheriff came and heard me hollering and let me go.”

When Hoke County deputies arrived, they found Baker tied and chained inside the building.

McNair was given a court-appointed attorney and is being held on $25,000 secured bond. He is charged with second-degree kidnapping and faces another domestic violence charge with another woman.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s