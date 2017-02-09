Man in stable condition after being shot in buttock Wednesday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot late Wednesday night.

Police say the victim’s sister called in around 11:40 pm reporting her brother had shown up bleeding with a gunshot wound to his buttock.

She reportedly called back shortly after to say he had ran away from the residence on the 5000 block of Ironwood Court and left her.

Medics were able to locate the victim near the intersection of Sandalwood Blvd. and Satinwood Drive.

He told officers he was shot near the intersection of Morse Road and Westerville Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.