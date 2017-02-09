Man sentenced to almost 10 years for pizza delivery driver’s murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who pleaded guilty to the 2015 slaying of a pizza delivery driver has been sentenced to 9 years and 11 months in prison.

Sir Jeffrey Scott Carroll pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, involuntary manslaughter, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police were called on July 30, 2015 to the intersection of South Hamilton Road and Kimberly Parkway after a report of a minivan that had crashed into a pole.

Officers discovered 59-year-old James A. Flannery inside the van with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Flannery was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the victim was a pizza delivery driver who was attempting to make a delivery at a nearby home on Kenaston Drive when he was shot during an altercation.