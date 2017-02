COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a 28-year-old man suspected of robbing two banks in the past two weeks.

Brent Gibney is wanted for robbing the PNC Bank at 1699 Holt Road on Jan. 31, 2017 and the Fifth Third Bank at 1669 Holt Road on Feb. 3, 2017. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Anyone with info on the whereabouts of Brent Gibney is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 645-4665 or Det. Wood at jwood@columbuspolice.org or Det. Thomas at bthomas@columbuspolice.org.