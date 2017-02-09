Neighbors concerned about plan to build assisted living facility on Henderson Road

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Some neighbors near the intersection of Henderson Road and Chevy Chase Court are pulling together to oppose the construction of an assisted-living facility at the corner.

A flyer passed out in the neighborhood encourages neighbors to attend the Columbus Development Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A real estate developer has asked the city to rezone 3.6 acres of land from residential to commercial. The applicant states that the facility would house up to 75 people.

Neighbors are concerned about traffic in the area if the facility is built.

