Neighbors concerned about plan to build assisted living facility on Henderson Road

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Jon Frederick, Facebook
CREDIT: Jon Frederick, Facebook

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Some neighbors near the intersection of Henderson Road and Chevy Chase Court are pulling together to oppose the construction of an assisted-living facility at the corner.

A flyer passed out in the neighborhood encourages neighbors to attend the Columbus Development Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A real estate developer has asked the city to rezone 3.6 acres of land from residential to commercial. The applicant states that the facility would house up to 75 people.

Neighbors are concerned about traffic in the area if the facility is built.

Reporter Courtney Yuen is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 6. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s