Police investigating multiple break-ins in Pataskala

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Thieves broke into multiple cars and even a home, stealing anything they could in Pataskala.

There are 62 homes in the subdivision and police say seven of them were fell victim to thieves. That’s more than 10 percent of the people who live here.

One resident said she safety was compromised. “I just thank God I didn’t get up to interrupt them,” said Leola Salyards.

Salyards said her peace of mind was disturbed.“I was worried what could have happened.”

She says what did happen was intruders broke into her car and used her garage door opener to gain access to the home. She said she was in the basement sound asleep when thieves were in the mudroom stealing. She said they even took tools from this toolbox, but also something else.

“The van was gone,” said Salyards.

She said thieves took this van that police later found. The inside of the van was completely trashed and they even broke the rear-view mirror putting a hole in the windshield

Salyards said thieves did not just target this home she saw other residents on Facebook talking about it.

Six other people living in this subdivision were victims too. “It was very scary for everyone,” said the Homeowner Association’s president Loretta King.

She said already put in calls and sent out an email to see what more can this community do to protect itself, and she sent out some suggestions for her neighbors.

“To take their garage door totes out of their car, to take their key fobs in the house, to make sure that you lock your door between the garage and the home,” said King.

Salyards says her family has already planned the next step.

“The minute the policeman left we decided, ‘yes we would contact and get an alarm system.'”

The HOA President said there are plans for a community block watch and some people are looking into security cameras as well.

Pataskala police also reminds people never to leave valuables in your car.

These incidents are all still under investigation.