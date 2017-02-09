Pres. Trump signs 3 executive orders on crime, policing

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump signed 3 executive orders focused on scaling back crime and violence against police officers.

President Trump signed the executive actions promptly after witnessing Jeff Sessions being sworn in as Attorney General on Thursday.

White House officials have yet to provide the exact language of the orders, but Mr. Trump said one would break the back of criminal cartels, another would create a task force to reduce violent crime, and the last would create a plan to stop violence against law enforcement officials. He said the executive actions are “designed to restore safety in America.”

“First I’m directing Department of Justice and Homeland Security to take all necessary and lawful action to break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth… and other people. Many other people,” President Trump said. “Secondly I’m directing Department of Justice to form a task force on reducing violent crime in America. And thirdly I’m directing the Department of Justice to implement a plan to stop crime and crimes of violence against law enforcement officers.”