Tenn. considers bill to protect drivers who run over protesters

NASHVILLE, TN (WCMH) – If a newly introduced bill passes in Tennessee, someone who runs over a protester who is blocking the street can’t be sued for injuries.

The bill would provide civil immunity if the driver was exercising ‘due care.’

House Bill 668, introduced by Republican Rep. Matthew Hill, says the following:

(a) A person driving an automobile who is exercising due care and injures another person who is participating in a protest or demonstration and is blocking traffic in a public right-of-way is immune from civil liability for such injury. (b) A person shall not be immune from civil liability if the actions leading to the injury were willful or wanton.

The bill does not define ‘due care.’

The legislation was introduced Wednesday and has not been voted on.