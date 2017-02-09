Couple charged after human remains found in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON (WCMH) — A Coshocton County couple has been charged with tampering with evidence after authorities exhumed the remains of a human body from the couple’s Warsaw farm.

Sheriff Tim Rogers says he anticipates Daniel Reeves, 48, and Trudy Reeves, 42, will face additional charges after the county coroner completes an autopsy of the remains.

Rogers says his office was notified this week by Special Agents from the Social Security Administration of a possible death of a local elderly woman.

Investigators executed a search warrant yesterday on the Reeves’ property and found the remains buried in an area behind the house.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the remains, pending the coroner’s findings.

