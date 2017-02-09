Woman intentionally set on fire meets other survivors of domestic violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’ve heard from so many NBC4 viewers since we first shared Judy Malinowski’s story. She’s the Gahanna woman who was horrifically burned after being intentionally set on fire in August of 2015.One of the people who reached out to us is another survivor, Columbus resident Marica Phipps.

Judy had never met another victim of domestic violence. We made arrangements for Malinowski and Phipps to meet at the hospital. Now, they’re inspiring each other to keep fighting.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell shares the story of their meeting tonight on NBC4 at 6pm.

How you can help Judy

You can help Malinowski who remains in critical condition as OSU Wexner Medical Center. Bowes, who now takes care of Malinowski’s two young children, said her daughter’s medical bills are in the millions.

We’ve set up the Judy Malinowski Fund. Just go to any Huntington Bank branch to donate.

Tap here to see a list of branch locations.

And, Judy loves cards! Send them to us at the address below and we’ll make sure she gets them.

NBC 4
c/o Judy Malinowski
3165 Olentangy River Road
Columbus, OH 43202

 

