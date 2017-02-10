17 killed in stampede at Angolan football stadium

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
wcmh-breaking-news

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A crowd has stampeded at a football stadium in Angola, leaving at least 17 people dead and dozens injured.

Angolan and Portuguese media say the accident happened Friday in the northwestern town of Uige when hundreds of people rushed at one of the stadium gates, causing some to fall and be trampled underfoot.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says some of the dead are children.

Lusa and Angop, Angola’s state-run news agency, are reporting a death toll of 17.

Angop says President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has instructed officials to assist the injured and to open an investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s