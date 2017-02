COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday marks 20 years since Ohio State Police officer Michael Blankenship was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Blankenship was killed on February 10, 1997 in a shootout with a theft suspect at the Wexner Center for the Arts. He is the only campus officer in Ohio State’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

Blankenship’s killer was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Blankenship left behind a wife and two daughters.