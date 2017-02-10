Buckeye All-American duals as husband, father

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day Bo Jordan reached into his wrestling bag to get his gear for a match. He pulled out his shoes and singlet… and a baby’s onesie. His brother, Micah, saw what happened and joked “I guess you can tell who’s a dad around here.”

Just inside his apartment door, Bo Jordan’s Nike shoes rest next to a tiny pair of red Nikes. They belong to Keira, his 15 month old daughter. He sits on the couch with a Vitamin Water in the cup holder, while holding his 3 month old daughter, June.

It’s far from the typical college life of a 23 year old man. But it’s the life Bo wanted.

As a freshman at OSU he was wrestling in a dual meet against Penn State when a girl from his hometown (St. Paris) visited. Ashley and Bo just knew of each other in school but she was a couple years older and they never dated. But after that weekend, and after a few instagram exchanges, they started dating. “I knew after a month of dating that I could marry him.” Ashley said.

And then, Ashley was pregnant. After what he calls a “freak out” period, Bo called his head coach at OSU, Tom Ryan. Bo says Ryan told him he would do anything to help him. And Bo got a similar message from teammates and family. Soon, Bo and Ashley were married in a brief ceremony at the Franklin County Probate Court. And in November of 2015 Keira was born. In November of this past year, June was born.

They live in an apartment near OSU’s campus, enjoying their time together as a new, growing family. Ashley stays home to take care of the girls, while Bo heads to practice and classes during the day. And at night, he’s building with blocks or reading about penguins. Bo and Ashley say they spend much of their time at night watching the girls sleep on a video monitor, thankful for their good fortune.

Jordan has finished 3rd in the NCAA Championships twice in his OSU career, and this year he’s ranked #1 in the nation in the 174-lb. weight class. He’s battled through a nagging injury through his career, a tumor in his right foot. He’s gone through numerous surgeries and has specially modified wrestling shoes to help him manage the pain.