CPD attempting to identify robbery suspect that sprayed clerk with mace

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are trying to identify a robbery suspect that shoplifted from a local convenient store and used mace on the store clerk.

It happened on February 6 around 11:30pm. The suspect walked into the Fast and Friendly Mart on St. Clair Avenue and took several items from the store.

Before the suspect left he approached the store clerk and threatened to kill him, then pulled out a can of mace and sprayed the clerk in the face.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.