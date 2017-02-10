CPD attempting to identify robbery suspect that sprayed clerk with mace

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
robbery-suspect-fast-and-friendly-for-web

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are trying to identify a robbery suspect that shoplifted from a local convenient store and used mace on the store clerk.

It happened on February 6 around 11:30pm. The suspect walked into the Fast and Friendly Mart on St. Clair Avenue and took several items from the store.

Before the suspect left he approached the store clerk and threatened to kill him, then pulled out a can of mace and sprayed the clerk in the face.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s