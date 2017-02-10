Dining tables recalled due to risk of lead exposure

CORTE MADERA, CA (WCMH) – Thousands of dining tables sold nationwide are being recalled due to a risk of lead exposure.

The recall affects Restoration Hardware’s Railroad Tie and Parsons Railroad Tie dining tables.

The recalled tables are round or rectangular with thin sheets of zinc/dark gray color metal on the table tops.

The table’s metal top can contain lead and presents a risk of lead exposure to children.

Restoration Hardware has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children in two homes where a recalled table was present. One incident involving two children occurred in Cranston, R.I. and another incident involving two children occurred in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables, cover the tables and place the table out of the reach of children and contact Restoration Hardware to receive a free replacement table or a full refund.

The tables were sold at Restoration Hardware Outlet stores nationwide and online at Restorationhardware.com from March 2012 through December 2016 for between $750 and $2,600.

The recall affects the following item numbers:

Railroad 72 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430028ZINC Railroad 84 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430018ZINC Railroad 96 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430027ZINC Railroad 108 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430016ZINC Railroad 120 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc 62430026ZINC Railroad 48 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430029ZINC Railroad 60 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430017ZINC Railroad 72 Inch Round Table in Zinc 62430030ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 60 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430025ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 72 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430024ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 84 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430022ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 96 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430032ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 108 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430023ZINC Parsons Railroad Tie 120 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc 62430031ZINC

Call Restoration Hardware toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.restorationhardware.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.