Franklin Township begins demolishing problem houses

FRANKLIN TWP, OH (WCMH) — A Franklin Township neighborhood has begun to get a facelift with the demolition of an eyesore.

Township trustees say the home on Plainview Drive has been the center of illegal drug activity and it’s time for it to go.

“I’ll use the word alleged drug house,” said Trustee John Fleshman. “We’ve had a lot of problems here at this house. Several people have died in this house due to drugs.”

In a matter of minutes, the house was reduced to rubble. The mailbox was the only thing left standing.

“It needed to be taken down, it was getting dilapidated and run down you know,” said neighbor Annabelle Neal.

Fleshman said they are using township resources to save money on the demolition. The heavy lifting was done by a township road crew.

“We were able to keep the cost at a minimum to be able to tear this down. And cost wise, this won’t end up costing any of the tax payers a dime,” Fleshman said. “What will end up happening, is it’ll be assessed to the property tax for the new owner that would purchase the property.”

More than a dozen homes are slated to be razed this year in Franklin Township. A house just down the street is the next to go.