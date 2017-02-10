Franklin Township begins demolishing problem houses

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
franklin-twp

FRANKLIN TWP, OH (WCMH) — A Franklin Township neighborhood has begun to get a facelift with the demolition of an eyesore.

Township trustees say the home on Plainview Drive has been the center of illegal drug activity and it’s time for it to go.

“I’ll use the word alleged drug house,” said Trustee John Fleshman. “We’ve had a lot of problems here at this house. Several people have died in this house due to drugs.”

In a matter of minutes, the house was reduced to rubble. The mailbox was the only thing left standing.

“It needed to be taken down, it was getting dilapidated and run down you know,” said neighbor Annabelle Neal.

Fleshman said they are using township resources to save money on the demolition. The heavy lifting was done by a township road crew.

“We were able to keep the cost at a minimum to be able to tear this down. And cost wise, this won’t end up costing any of the tax payers a dime,” Fleshman said. “What will end up happening, is it’ll be assessed to the property tax for the new owner that would purchase the property.”

More than a dozen homes are slated to be razed this year in Franklin Township. A house just down the street is the next to go.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s