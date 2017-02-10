‘Hang on Sloopy’ singer charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
File(AP Photo)
File(AP Photo)

ATLANTA (AP) – Prosecutors say rock guitarist Rick Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta.

A federal air marshal quoted in court records says Derringer told him that he flies as many as 50 times per year with the gun in his carry-on bag, and has never had a problem.

A criminal complaint says Derringer has a Florida pistol permit and thought he could bring the gun on airplanes.

Derringer was charged with unlawfully entering an airport’s secure area Jan. 9. His representatives didn’t immediately return calls and emails.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesman had no immediate comment.

Derringer sang the 1965 hit “Hang on Sloopy” and later recorded “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s