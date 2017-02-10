High wind sends tractor-trailer crashing into police car

ELK MOUNTAIN, WY  (WCMH) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol released dash cam video that shows what high wind can do to a tractor trailer.

It happened Tuesday on Interstate 80 while three Wyoming State Troopers were investigating another crash.

A gust of wind blew a tractor trailer right over and on top of a patrol car.

All of the troopers were out of their cars assisting the other motorists when it happened.

As a result, the highway patrol issued a warning.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind you to always heed high wind advisories and closures. You never know whose life may depend on it.”

The occupants of the truck were not hurt.

