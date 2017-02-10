Indiana DNR welcomes new K-9 officer with adorable photos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is welcoming a new K-9 officer with some adorable photos.

Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner, Kenobi, are assigned to District 2 in northeast Indiana.

Photos of the duo shared on Facebook have quickly gone viral.

Say hello to District 2 Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi. Levi is a dynamic law enforcement officer who brings a sense of calm to chaos with his presence. Levi and Kenobi make a great team and enforce the law with a vengeance. Both of them are entertaining and loaded with knowledge and experience. If you get a chance, book these two for a Public Appearance at your local event…..they are both AWESOME!

The DNR said that Kenobi is a hard worker, even if it seems like he can’t concentrate in the photos. He can track people and locate a variety of objects.