COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Friday that Kyle Z. Kurtz, 27, was found guilty on 5 counts in connection with a 2015 murder.

Kurtz was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Brandon Brown on June 26, 2015. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15.

Court records show the jury found him not guilty on a second count of aggravated murder, and on one count of tampering with evidence.