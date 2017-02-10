Meijer recalls Colby and Colby Jack cheese due to possible Listeria contamination

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WCMH) – Meijer announced Friday a recall of Meijer brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese sold over the deli counter.

The cheese was sold in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017. There have been no known illnesses reported to Meijer from the product affected by this recall.

Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier that sources the Meijer branded cheeses from Deutsch Kase Haus, a cheese manufacturer based in Middlebury, Indiana.

The recalled product will be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels that have the UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx – the last 6 digits will vary, and are determined by weight since the product was purchased at the deli counter.

Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.