Meijer recalls Colby and Colby Jack cheese due to possible Listeria contamination

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WCMH) – Meijer announced Friday a recall of Meijer brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese sold over the deli counter.

The cheese was sold in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017. There have been no known illnesses reported to Meijer from the product affected by this recall.

Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier that sources the Meijer branded cheeses from Deutsch Kase Haus, a cheese manufacturer based in Middlebury, Indiana.

The recalled product will be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels that have the UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx – the last 6 digits will vary, and are determined by weight since the product was purchased at the deli counter.

Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s