Memorial service to be held in Ohio for Tennessee officer who died attempting to save woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A memorial service is being held in Columbus, Friday, for Westerville South High School graduate, and Nashville Metro Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw, an 18-year police veteran, died last week during a water rescue on the Cumberland River in Tennessee.

The services for Mumaw will be held at Linworth Baptist Church in Worthington, starting at 11am, Friday.

Mumaw will be cremated and his ashes will be buried at Memorial Gardens, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police, Andrew W Jackson Lodge #5, Youth Camp, nashvillefop.org.