Official: Russia considers sending Snowden back to US as ‘gift’ to Pres. Trump

FILE- In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo, former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, center, speaks via video conference to people in the Johns Hopkins University auditorium in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman, File)
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — US intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.

President Trump has previously called Snowden a “spy” and “traitor” who deserves to be executed.

The information was provided to NBC News by a senior US official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations. Turning over Snowden would be a way of ‘currying favor’ with Trump.

Snowden’s lawyer, Ben Wizner told NBC News that he is unaware of any plans to send Snowden back to the United States.

