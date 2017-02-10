Official: Russia considers sending Snowden back to US as ‘gift’ to Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — US intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.
President Trump has previously called Snowden a “spy” and “traitor” who deserves to be executed.
The information was provided to NBC News by a senior US official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations. Turning over Snowden would be a way of ‘currying favor’ with Trump.
Snowden’s lawyer, Ben Wizner told NBC News that he is unaware of any plans to send Snowden back to the United States.