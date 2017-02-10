One injured after shots fired, car crashed in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured after shots were fired and a car crashed on the city’s east side.

Columbus police and medics responded to reports of shots fired just before 10:20pm Friday in the area of South Hamilton Road and East Livingston Avenue. When officials got on scene, they found one vehicle that had crashed.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were searching the area for a suspect.

