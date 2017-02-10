Parking lot pig is on the mend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (KRIS) — Police got a call early Wednesday morning for a strange character causing a disturbance at a Corpus Christi, Texas convenience store.

A lost female pig was apparently following customers in the parking lot.

The pot-bellied pig showed up in the parking lot around 3 a.m. and remained their until it was picked up by animal control.

“We don’t know if she was just wondering, if somebody dropped her off, if maybe she fell off a truck,” says Danni Alcantara with the Corpus Christi Animal Control.

