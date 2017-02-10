Person in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian and a driver to the hospital.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, medics and emergency personnel were called to the area of Sullivant Avenue between Highland and Clarendon avenues on the report of a pedestrian struck, at about 6:51am, Friday.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Mt. Carmel West Hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle was also hospitalized in serious condition.

The roadway in the area remains closed while police investigate.

