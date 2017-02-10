Plain City man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile over 7-year period

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — A Plain City man has been arrested on 34 charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Gary Zornes was indicted on 6 counts of rape, 22 counts of gross sexual imposition, 3 counts of sexual battery, 2 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and 1 count of kidnapping.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office said Zornes, 52, allegedly compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2015. The first assault allegedly happened when the victim was about 11 years old. A number of the charges include a sexually violent predator specification.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Attorney General DeWine’s Crimes Against Children Initiative.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-852-1332.