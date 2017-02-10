Plain City man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile over 7-year period

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
gary zornes

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — A Plain City man has been arrested on 34 charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Gary Zornes was indicted on 6 counts of rape, 22 counts of gross sexual imposition, 3 counts of sexual battery, 2 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and 1 count of kidnapping.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office said Zornes, 52, allegedly compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2015. The first assault allegedly happened when the victim was about 11 years old. A number of the charges include a sexually violent predator specification.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Attorney General DeWine’s Crimes Against Children Initiative.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-852-1332.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s