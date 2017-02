MASSILLON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Massillon, Ohio believe that a missing 16-year-old girl could be in danger.

Casey Stephens has been missing from the Massillon area since Sunday.

She is described as a white female standing 5’6″ and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say that Casey may dye her hair a different color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Massillon police at 330-830-9811.