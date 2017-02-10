Police investigating fatal shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that spans two possible scenes on the southeast side of the city.

At about 10:11am, a shooting was reported on Silver Oak Drive. A short while later another shooting was reported on Lowridge Drive at about 10:19am.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, one person was pronounced dead out of the shooting. Another person was taken to the hospital.

Police say the two scenes appear to be connected, but they continue to investigate.

CPD just gave an update two people were shot one dead, the other in the hospital. Two different crime scenes. pic.twitter.com/W9MR6VCaF1 — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) February 10, 2017

