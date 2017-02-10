Retired 3-star general demoted for using government credit cards at strip clubs

nbc news By Published: Updated:
Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Lewis, in fatigues at Queen Alia Airport in Amman, Jordan, in July 2015. (AP Photo)
Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Lewis, in fatigues at Queen Alia Airport in Amman, Jordan, in July 2015. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The U.S. Army says Former Maj. General Ronald Lewis will be demoted and retire as a brigadier general after he used a government credit card to pay for bills at strip clubs in Rome and South Korea.

Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, told NBC News the Pentagon’s inspector general was able to verify that Lewis — who was the senior military assistant to former Defense Secretary Ash Carter — will be bumped down to brigadier general because he charged the government for his visits to the strip clubs, made false statements and “engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman on multiple occasions.”

Lewis had reached the three-star rank of lieutenant general, but he was demoted to major general when Carter fired him more than a year ago after an investigation uncovered that Lewis had misused a government credit card and had become involved in an extramarital relationship.

Federal law states that military officers can retire only with the benefits of the rank they last served “satisfactorily” — a call the secretary of the Army makes for major generals and brigadier generals.

“In this case, the Secretary determined that Maj. Gen. Lewis’ highest grade of satisfactory service was as a Brigadier General,” Smith said in a statement.

Carter, who had been a friend and mentor to Reynolds, said in a statement at the conclusion of the investigation: “I expect the highest possible standards of conduct from the men and women in this department particularly from those serving in the most senior positions. There is no exception.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s