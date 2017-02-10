Shooting reported near Florida middle school

MIAMI (WCMH) — Three people were shot outside Carol City Middle School in Miami-Dade, Florida on Friday afternoon according to NBC Miami.

Initial reports say 1 person was shot on 188th Street and the 2 others were shot one block away on 187th Street and 35th Avenue.

The school is not released until 3:50 p.m., NBC Miami reports.

No other information was immediately known.

