Short North servers shocked by senior’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – People who work in the restaurant industry in the popular Short North said Friday they were concerned for their own safety after a 21-year-old Ohio State senior’s body was found in a park in Grove City.

On Friday, the Franklin County Coroner positively identified the body found at Scioto Grove Metro Park as Reagan Tokes, 21. Tokes was a senior studying psychology at The Ohio State University, set to graduate in May. She was last seen Wednesday night at Bodega, the restaurant in the Short North where she worked.

“It feels like it just hits really close to home,” said Nicki Moore, who works in the restaurant industry. “I think it just goes to show no matter how comfortable you feel, you always need to be prepared because, at the end of the day, we don’t know who’s outside those doors.”

In this tight-knit community of service workers, Tokes’ disappearance and death are horrifying.

“We all kind of fear for that moment of, you know, ‘Are we going to make it to our cars safely?’” said Genean Grantham, a bartender at Martini Modern Italian.

Grantham said she generally uses public transit to get to work. However, for those who drive to work in the Short North, parking is scarce. Employees said they often have to walk a distance to get to their cars late at night, and side streets are not always well-lit.

“We always need to go in twos or threes or fours and stay in groups as we’re leaving our own restaurant,” Grantham said.

Kaylie Gannon was at a nearby bar the night Tokes disappeared.

“I was very alarmed to find out the next morning about that,” Gannon said. “I’m also from Grove City, so I maybe woke up with a dozen text messages that morning.”

Gannon also works in the restaurant industry and frequents the Short North. She described it as “a very close-knit community, and we’re all very good friends and everybody is always looking out for one another.”

Employees said they planned to use the buddy system more when walking to their cars and said they would reconsider how to stay safe.

“Will it make me change? Maybe,” Moore said. “At this point, it’s something that really makes you reconsider what you think is safe and what you think is not.”