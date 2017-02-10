Six pounds of fentanyl seized during Ohio traffic stop

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Six pounds of pure fentanyl was seized during an Ohio traffic stop earlier this week near Dayton.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said Friday that the seizure came as a result of a traffic stop. As a result of that traffic stop Task Force were able to get two other locations today in Montgomery County.

The first on Valley Street and a residence in Harrison Township both which are owned by Kevin Tincher.

Tincher is now being charged 20 pounds of additional drugs including crystal meth, heroin, pure fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and THC edibles.

Detectives also recovered over $20,000 in cash and six handguns.

Plummer went on to say that over the past two weeks Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force and RANGE Task Force have taken in over 40 pounds off drugs of the Montgomery County streets.

The fatal dose of fentanyl for an average adult male is about three milligrams. Six pounds of fentanyl is enough for more than 900,000 fatal doses.

