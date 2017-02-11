6-year-old Columbus boy dies in crash near Toledo

WOOD CO., OH (WCMH) — A 6-year-old Columbus boy died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning south of Toledo.

According to WTVG, The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on I-75 near Bloom Township.

Brittney Jackson, 28, of Columbus was reportedly traveling northbound when she hit the concrete medain.

Two children, 6 and 10 years old, were in the car. The Patrol says the children suffered serious injuries, and the 6-year-old died.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to WTVG.