Bill Foley, band perform concert one year after machete attack at Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It has been a year since a man with a machete attacked 4 people at a Columbus restaurant before being shot and killed by police.

On Saturday night, musician Bill Foley held an anniversary concert. He was a regular performer, and was scheduled to sing that night at Nazareth Restaurant and Deli before the attack.

He was stabbed more than 7 times, and spent 11 days in the hospital. He returned to Nazareth to play again for the first time in March 2016.

Foley and his band were on stage at Central College Church in Westerville on Saturday night for a show he called the “Love Always Wins Concert.”